TBILISI Oct 31 Russia has asked for another day to consider a compromise deal with the former-Soviet republic of Georgia on its entry to the World Trade Organization, a senior Georgian official told Reuters on Monday.

Swiss mediators have been trying to hammer out a deal with Russia and Georgia that will pave the way for Russia's tortuous 18-year old path to membership of the WTO.

Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili held five hours of talks with Swiss mediators on Monday.

"Russia requested some more time until tomorrow to provide their final response to the mediators' proposal," Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergi Kapanadze, told Reuters by telephone.

"I can tell you that the text of the (Swiss) proposal remains unchanged," he said, though he added that Russia had raised issues which could have changed the whole nature of the deal. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze, Writing by Guy Faulconbridge)