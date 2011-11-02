MOSCOW Nov 2 Russia has reached agreement with
Georgia on a bilateral deal paving the way for Russia's entry to
the World Trade Organization after 18 years of talks, Russia's
top negotiator said on Wednesday.
"We are happy that Georgia supported the draft agreement and
that finally an agreement has been reached," Russia's WTO
accession negotiator Maxim Medvedkov told Reuters.
Georgia said it had not yet been informed of Russia's
decision. "They have not given a final yes or no yet," Sergi
Kapanadze, deputy foreign minister, said by telephone.
(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski in Moscow and Margarita Antidze in
Tbilisi; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Tim Pearce)