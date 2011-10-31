WASHINGTON Oct 31 Swiss-mediated talks between
Russia and Georgia about Russia's entry into the World Trade
Organization are going well and the United States is
encouraged, the State Department said on Monday.
"Our understanding is that the talks are going quite well.
We are encouraged by the progress. They are not finished yet,
however," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told
reporters. "The Georgians have accepted the Swiss proposal. The
Russians are studying it ... We remain hopeful that this will
be a good avenue for resolving the outstanding issues."