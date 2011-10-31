WASHINGTON Oct 31 Swiss-mediated talks between Russia and Georgia about Russia's entry into the World Trade Organization are going well and the United States is encouraged, the State Department said on Monday.

"Our understanding is that the talks are going quite well. We are encouraged by the progress. They are not finished yet, however," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told reporters. "The Georgians have accepted the Swiss proposal. The Russians are studying it ... We remain hopeful that this will be a good avenue for resolving the outstanding issues."