MOSCOW Oct 28 Russia is closer than ever to concluding its 18-year-old bid to join the World Trade Organization, a step that would cement Russia's integration into the world economy two decades after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.

If Vladimir Putin can accept a deal with Georgia, an ex-Soviet republic which Russia humiliated in a 2008 war, then he could secure his ambition to join the 153-member trade blok before he runs in a March 2012 presidential election.

Russia's entry would further open up about $1.9 trillion of gross domestic product, or 2.8 percent of the global economy, while supporters say WTO rules could help increase the flow of investment into the world's biggest energy producer.

WHAT WOULD WTO ENTRY MEAN FOR RUSSIA?

Russian officials hope WTO entry would spur economic growth by increasing competition and attracting investment to Russia's largely Soviet-era industrial base.

The Kremlin, seeking to diversify Russia's economy away from its dependence on natural resources, says WTO membership will improve access to global markets for its goods and attract much more long-term foreign investment.

The World Bank estimates WTO entry could increase the size of the Russian economy by 3.3 percent in the medium term and 11 percent in the long term. It expects Russian import tariffs would fall from 14 percent on average to 8 percent.

Renaissance Capital investment bank cited estimates that Russia's economy could gain one percentage point in growth per year for the next 15-20 years. It also predicted a 15-20 percent jump in the benchmark RTS stock index on accession.

Fund managers say WTO entry could boost sectors like steel by removing export barriers, but more broadly it would mark Russia's integration into the world economy, a step that could improve investor perceptions.

Sceptics say Russia may lose out because international companies will use their clout to stifle domestic producers and reduce competition.

The gas export monopoly of Gazprom , the world's largest natural gas company, could also come under scrutiny. Gazprom is Russia's biggest and most influential company so any attempt to weaken its clout would be face opposition.

Expert magazine estimates that as a member Russia would lose domestic market equal to $90 billion to foreign companies while benefits for domestic companies would amount to $23 billion.

WHAT ABOUT RUSSIAN ECONOMIC POLICY?

Putin launched a campaign to support domestic industries in response to the 2008-09 economic crisis, which hit Russia much harder than any other major emerging market economy.

At the height of the crisis, Russia introduced a series of protectionist measures such as higher duties on imported cars, agricultural machinery and petrochemical products.

Many of those measures have been at the heart of the detailed negotiations with trade partners such as the European Union. There are also outstanding wrinkles in the rules on wine, cheese, and investment in car-making.

WHAT DOES WTO MEAN FOR RUSSIA'S CUSTOMS UNION?

Putin surprised the West and threw WTO negotiations into disarray by announcing in June 2009 that Russia would join the trade group as part of a nascent customs union with ex-Soviet neighbours Kazakhstan and Belarus.

The customs union was created on Jan 1, 2010 with the three countries pursuing their WTO accession talks separately. They aim to create a common economic area without borders in 2012.

Russia resumed accession working party negotiations in June 2010 but Putin says he wants to bring former Soviet republics into a "Eurasian Union" which would build on the existing Customs Union with Belarus and Kazakhstan.

The existing Customs Union takes into account WTO rules though it is unclear how the Eurasian Union would function alongside the WTO.

IS RUSSIA REALLY CLOSE TO WTO ENTRY?

Putin has said since his first year as president in 2000 that he wants Russia to join the WTO but he has refused to accept conditions he says would do too much damage to the Russian economy.

He has said Russia could and "would like" to join the WTO but he has also repeatedly accused the United States and European Union of stalling the talks with unacceptable demands.

With both the United States and the European Union supporting its bid, Russia probably has a better chance than ever before of joining but finding agreement with Georgia is a major hurdle.

Georgia's army was humiliated in August 2008 when it tried to reconquer the breakaway region of South Ossetia, prompting a Russian counter-attack which crushed it in five days.

President Dmitry Medvedev promptly recognised South Ossetia and another breakaway region, Abkhazia, as independent states. The two regions are the focus of the complicated negotiations in Geneva over a deal to get Georgia behind Russia's bid.

Putin and Medvedev have refused to have any contact with Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili.

In Geneva, Georgian negotiators have offered a "take it or leave it" deal under which Moscow would have to accept the electronic exchange of trade data and international monitoring of trade between Russia and the two regions.

The deal envisons the establishment of so-called trade corridors which will link Russia and Georgia through the breakaway regions. The flow of goods will be monitored electronically in presence of international monitors on the territory of Russia and Georgia. There will be no international monitors on the actual territory of the breakaway regions.

Russian officials say that if WTO entry bid does fail over the next few months, then accession could be delayed for at least several years as both the United States and Russia enter presidential election cycles.

Russia is due to hold a presidential election in March while the United States is due to hold its election in November 2012.

WHAT IS THE TIMETABLE IF RUSSIA DOES A DEAL WITH GEORGIA?

If Russia can do a deal with Georgia before the Nov 10-11 working group meeting, then Russian entry could be approved at the Dec 15 conference of WTO trade ministers in Geneva.

But, in an untested area of the WTO rules, Georgia may anyhow have lost its power of veto because the formal working group meeting has now been called. That opens the possibility that Russia could reject Georgia's compromise and still proceed to WTO membership. Officials say it's a grey area fraught with potential complications.

After the formal working party meeting, the lower house of the Russian parliament would have to ratify WTO entry within six months, although Russia will have negotiated long phase-in periods for more painful changes to its trade rules.

But Russia holds a parliamentary election on Dec. 4, the new parliament is only likely to convene in mid-January, so the earliest Russia could formally join the WTO is in 2012. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge and Gleb Bryanski in Moscow and Tom Miles in Geneva, Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi)