MOSCOW Nov 9 Russia is closer than ever to concluding its 18-year-old bid to join the World Trade Organization, a step that would cement Russia's integration into the world economy two decades after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.

A bilateral trade deal signed on Wednesday by Russia and Georgia, a former Soviet republic which Russia humiliated in a 2008 war and had been blocking its entry, puts Moscow on course to join the 153-member trade block before a presidential election next year.

Russia's entry would further open up about $1.9 trillion of gross domestic product, or 2.8 percent of the global economy, while supporters say WTO rules could help increase the flow of investment into the world's biggest energy producer.

WHAT WOULD WTO ENTRY MEAN FOR RUSSIA?

Russian officials hope WTO entry will spur economic growth by increasing competition and attracting investment to Russia's largely Soviet-era industrial base.

The Kremlin, seeking to diversify Russia's economy away from its dependence on natural resources, says WTO membership will improve access to global markets for its goods and attract much more long-term foreign investment.

The World Bank estimates WTO entry could increase the size of the Russian economy by 3.3 percent in the medium term and 11 percent in the long term. It expects Russian import tariffs would fall from 14 percent on average to 8 percent.

Renaissance Capital investment bank cited estimates that Russia's economy could gain one percentage point in growth per year for the next 15-20 years. It also predicted a 15-20 percent jump in the benchmark RTS stock index on accession.

Fund managers say WTO entry could boost sectors such as steel by removing export barriers, but more broadly it would mark Russia's integration into the world economy, a step that could improve investor perceptions.

Fitch Ratings said accession would also help diversify Russia's economy by ensuring better access to world markets for non-commodity exports and reducing its exposure to commodity price shocks.

Sceptics say Russia may lose out because international companies will use their clout to stifle domestic producers and reduce competition.

The gas export monopoly of Gazprom , the world's largest natural gas company, could also come under scrutiny. Gazprom is Russia's biggest and most influential company so any attempt to weaken its clout would be face opposition.

Russian magazine Expert has estimated that as a member Russia would lose domestic market equal to $90 billion to foreign companies while benefits for domestic companies would amount to $23 billion.

WHAT ABOUT RUSSIAN ECONOMIC POLICY?

Prime Minister Vladimir Putin launched a campaign to support domestic industries in response to the 2008-09 global economic crisis, which hit Russia harder than any other major emerging market economy.

At the height of the crisis, Russia introduced a series of protectionist measures such as higher duties on imported cars, agricultural machinery and petrochemical products.

Many of those measures have been at the heart of the detailed negotiations with trade partners such as the European Union. There are also outstanding wrinkles in the rules on wine, cheese and investment in car-making.

Political analysts see few or no electoral gains for Putin because they see little voter support, or even interest, in WTO entry. Trade liberalisation, they say, is not a vote winner.

WHAT DOES WTO MEAN FOR RUSSIA'S CUSTOMS UNION?

Putin surprised the West and threw WTO negotiations into disarray by announcing in June 2009 that Russia would join the trade group as part of a nascent customs union with ex-Soviet neighbours Kazakhstan and Belarus.

The customs union was created on Jan 1, 2010 with the three countries pursuing their WTO accession talks separately. They aim to create a common economic area without borders in 2012.

Russia resumed accession working party negotiations in June 2010 but Putin says he wants to bring former Soviet republics into a "Eurasian Union" which would build on the existing Customs Union with Belarus and Kazakhstan.

The existing Customs Union takes into account WTO rules though it is unclear how the Eurasian Union would function alongside the WTO.

HOW CLOSE IS RUSSIA TO WTO ENTRY?

Putin has said since 2000, the first of his eight years as president, that he wants Russia to join the WTO but has refused to accept conditions he says would do too much damage to the Russian economy.

He has said Russia could and "would like" to join the WTO but he has also repeatedly accused the United States and the EU of stalling the talks with unacceptable demands.

However, it was ultimately Georgia that posed the biggest obstacle to Russian membership. Like all other WTO members, it has the power to prevent another country acceding so Wednesday's agreement was crucial for Moscow.

Georgia's army was humiliated in August 2008 when it tried to reconquer the breakaway region of South Ossetia, prompting a Russian counter-attack which crushed it in five days.

President Dmitry Medvedev promptly recognised South Ossetia and another breakaway region, Abkhazia, as independent states. The two regions were the focus of complicated negotiations in Geneva over a deal to bring Georgia behind Russia's bid.

Putin and Medvedev have refused to have any contact with Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili.

In Geneva, Georgian negotiators offered a "take it or leave it" deal under which Moscow had to accept international monitoring of trade between Russia and the two regions.

Russian officials said that if Moscow's WTO entry bid failed over the next few months, accession could be delayed for at least several years as both the United States and Russia enter presidential election cycles.

Russia is due to hold a presidential election in March while the United States is due to hold its election in November 2012.

WHAT IS THE TIMETABLE IF RUSSIA DOES A DEAL WITH GEORGIA?

A WTO working group meeting on Thursday and Friday will prepare documents for Russian entry to be approved at a conference of WTO trade ministers in Geneva on Dec 15.

The lower house of the Russian parliament would have to ratify WTO entry within six months, although Russia is expected to have long phase-in periods for more painful changes to its trade rules.

Russia holds a parliamentary election on Dec. 4, and the new parliament is only likely to convene in mid-January, so the earliest Russia could formally join the WTO is in 2012. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge, Timothy Heritage and Gleb Bryanski in Moscow, Tom Miles in Geneva and Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi) (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge, Timothy Heritage and Gleb Bryanski; Additional reporting by Tom Miles and Margarita Antidze)