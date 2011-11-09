* Kremlin expects WTO working group approval in days
* Russia, Georgia due to formally approve a deal on WTO
entry
* WTO working group due to meet on Thursday
MOSCOW, Nov 9 Russia expects a World Trade
Organization working group to approve documents in the next few
days to pave the way for Moscow's accession to the trade group,
Kremlin economic adviser Arkady Dvorkovich said on Wednesday.
The WTO working group is due to meet on Thursday and Friday,
preparing the way for Russia's entry to be approved by WTO trade
ministers who meet on Dec. 15 in Geneva.
"The working group will, today, tomorrow or the day
after, approve a package of documents on Russia's entry into the
WTO," Dvorkovich told a news briefing. "A final decision will be
taken at a ministerial meeting in December."
It would be too early for U.S. President Barack Obama
to welcome Russia into the WTO when he hosts President Dmitry
Medvedev this week at an Asia-Pacific summit, he said, as Russia
and WTO's members would still have to ratify its accession.
Moscow's last major hurdle to WTO entry was removed
last week when Russia reached a deal with Georgia, a former
Soviet republic the Kremlin humiliated in a war in 2008. The
agreement with Georgia is due to be formally approved on
Wednesday.
Russian WTO entry would open up its $1.9 trillion
economy and cement its integration into the global trade system
two decades after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
The biggest step in trade liberalisation since China
joined a decade ago, Russian entry would send a signal to
companies and investors that Russia is starting to move closer
to a rule-based system of doing business.
Equity traders say confirmation that Russia would
finally join the 153-member WTO could push investors to buy
shares in Russian companies, driving up benchmark stock indexes
.
