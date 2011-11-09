* Kremlin expects WTO working group approval in days

MOSCOW, Nov 9 Russia expects a World Trade Organization working group to approve documents in the next few days to pave the way for Moscow's accession to the trade group, Kremlin economic adviser Arkady Dvorkovich said on Wednesday.

The WTO working group is due to meet on Thursday and Friday, preparing the way for Russia's entry to be approved by WTO trade ministers who meet on Dec. 15 in Geneva.

"The working group will, today, tomorrow or the day after, approve a package of documents on Russia's entry into the WTO," Dvorkovich told a news briefing. "A final decision will be taken at a ministerial meeting in December."

It would be too early for U.S. President Barack Obama to welcome Russia into the WTO when he hosts President Dmitry Medvedev this week at an Asia-Pacific summit, he said, as Russia and WTO's members would still have to ratify its accession.

Moscow's last major hurdle to WTO entry was removed last week when Russia reached a deal with Georgia, a former Soviet republic the Kremlin humiliated in a war in 2008. The agreement with Georgia is due to be formally approved on Wednesday.

Russian WTO entry would open up its $1.9 trillion economy and cement its integration into the global trade system two decades after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The biggest step in trade liberalisation since China joined a decade ago, Russian entry would send a signal to companies and investors that Russia is starting to move closer to a rule-based system of doing business.

Equity traders say confirmation that Russia would finally join the 153-member WTO could push investors to buy shares in Russian companies, driving up benchmark stock indexes .