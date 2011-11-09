MOSCOW Nov 9 Russia expects a World Trade Organization working group to approve documents in the next few days to pave the way for Moscow's accession to the trade group, Kremlin economic adviser Arkady Dvorkovich said on Wednesday.

The WTO working group is due to meet on Thursday and Friday, preparing the way for Russia's entry to be approved by WTO trade ministers who meet on Dec. 15 in Geneva.

Russian WTO entry would open up its $1.9 trillion economy and cement its integration into the global trade system two decades after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, Writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Timothy Heritage)