MOSCOW, July 11 Russian food retailer X5 Retail Group said on Thursday its second quarter net retail sales rose 7.8 percent, driven by an increase in selling space in its stores, higher prices and better performance of shops added over the past two years.

Net retail sales totalled 133 billion roubles ($4 billion), the company said. However, second quarter like-for-like sales fell 0.4 percent in rouble terms, driven by a decrease in customer numbers, it said.