BRIEF-BP CEO says 60 pct of company's production will be gas by mid-2020s
* Bp ceo says expects 60 percent of company's production to come from gas by mid-2020s Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
MOSCOW, July 11 Russian food retailer X5 Retail Group said on Thursday its second quarter net retail sales rose 7.8 percent, driven by an increase in selling space in its stores, higher prices and better performance of shops added over the past two years.
Net retail sales totalled 133 billion roubles ($4 billion), the company said. However, second quarter like-for-like sales fell 0.4 percent in rouble terms, driven by a decrease in customer numbers, it said.
* Downstream free cash flow expected at $9-10 bln by 2021 (Adds details, background, CFO comment, share price)
Feb 28 British insurer Aviva said it expects to take an exceptional charge of 385 million pounds ($478 million) to its 2016 profit after tax after Britain changed the rate at which compensation payments are calculated in personal injury claims.