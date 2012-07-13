MOSCOW, July 13 Russia's top food retailer X5 Retail Group said on Friday that its Chief Executive Officer Andrei Gusev is stepping down, effective immediately.

Stephan DuCharme, a member of the board, will assume the chief executive's role on a temporary basis, X5 said in a statement.

X5 has been struggling with operational issues under new management team, since its former CEO Lev Khasis resigned in 2011 to be later hired by the world's biggest food retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc.. (Reporting by Maria Kiselova; Writing by Lidia Kelly)