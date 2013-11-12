MOSCOW Nov 12 Russia's second-biggest food retailer X5 reported on Tuesday a nearly six-fold year-on-year increase in third-quarter net profit to $70 million.

X5, which lost its market lead to Magnit earlier this year to become the number two food retailer by sales, also said its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 27 percent to $280 million.