UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Nov 12 Russia's second-biggest food retailer X5 reported on Tuesday a nearly six-fold year-on-year increase in third-quarter net profit to $70 million.
X5, which lost its market lead to Magnit earlier this year to become the number two food retailer by sales, also said its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 27 percent to $280 million.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources