MOSCOW May 21 Russian food retailer X5 said on Tuesday its first-quarter net profit fell 1.8 percent year-on-year, mainly due to higher finance costs, to $65.1 million, but beat a $51.1 million analyst forecast.

The company also said its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 3.7 percent to $284.2 million, totalling 6.8 percent of sales.

Analysts, polled by Reuters, forecast EBITDA of $281.4 million with a 6.7 percent margin.