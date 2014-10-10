(Adds detail, background)
MOSCOW Oct 10 Russia's second-biggest food
retailer X5 Retail Group reported a 23.1-percent
year-on-year rise in sales in the third quarter.
The company, just under 50 percent owned by Russian
billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa-Group, said its sales in the
July-September period rose to 152 billion roubles ($3.8
billion).
The number of customers at its Pyaterochka discount stores
rose 17.6 percent from a year earlier, it said on Friday.
The average spend per customer rose across the group's
stores, with the biggest gain seen at Pyaterochka.
Customers on average spent about 334 roubles ($8.31) each
per visit in X5 retail stores, up 7.8 percent.
Like-for-like sales were up 13.3 percent, but monthly
results showed a declining trend between July and September.
X5, Russia's second-biggest retailer after Magnit,
has been struggling to turn around its business after a strategy
shift several years ago and a series of management changes.
(1 US dollar = 40.20 Russian rouble)
