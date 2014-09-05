MOSCOW, Sept 5 Russian food retailer X5 Group said on Friday Elena Milinova would join the company as its new chief financial officer from Oct. 15.

Prior to X5, Milinova was CFO at truck maker KAMAZ. Milinova to replace Sergey Piven as CFO at X5, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)