* Sees 2014 sales growth at 17-19 pct vs 10-12 pct earlier
* Raises EBITDA margin fcast to 7.2-7.5 pct from 6.8-7.2 pct
* To consider secondary listing in Moscow - CEO
* Q3 net up 49 percent to 3.4 billion roubles
(Adds possible Moscow listing, CEO quotes, shares, writes
through)
By Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar
MOSCOW, Oct 29 Russia's second-biggest food
retailer X5 Retail Group raised its 2014 forecasts on
Wednesday, emerging largely unscathed from a food import ban,
and said it was positive about next year despite challenging
economic conditions.
X5 will also consider secondary listing of its shares on the
Moscow Exchange, Chief Executive Stephan DuCharme said, in a
move which could help meet investor demand for more
crisis-resilient stocks at a time when the country's economy is
being hit by Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.
"We are in a positive mood regarding next year, we have
built the right operational model, we have the right people in
place and each of our formats has its own value proposition,"
DuCharme told reporters as X5 held a series of briefings for
analysts and investors.
X5, majority owned by billionaire Mikhail Fridman, has been
working on turning around its business after a strategy change
in 2010 aimed at growing without acquisitions. It ceded its No.1
position by sales to low-cost rival Magnit and has
suffered from multiple management reshuffles.
Russia's ban on many food imports in retaliation to Western
sanctions added to the challenges X5 was facing and DuCharme
said the ban had reduced X5's sales growth by up to 2 percentage
points in the third quarter.
But a strong performance by its low-cost Pyaterochka stores,
where customers flocked as the Russian economy weakened, still
allowed it to revise up its 2014 sales growth guidance to
between 17 and 19 percent, from 10 to 12 percent.
It also increased its EBITDA margin forecast to 7.2 to 7.5
percent from 6.8 to 7.2 percent and cut its capital spending
plan to 34 billion roubles ($797 million) from 40 billion.
SALES INCREASE
The revisions came as X5 posted a 49 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit to 3.4 billion roubles, echoing a trend
set by Magnit and smaller rival O'Key which both
reported sharp increases in their earnings.
X5's net retail sales in the first three months of the year
increased by 23 percent to 152 billion roubles due to an
increase in the number of customers and average ticket prices
because of rising inflation.
Food is becoming more expensive for Russia's 140 million
people due to a surge in inflation and a slide in the rouble to
all-time lows. The Economy Ministry has said inflation may
exceed 8 percent this year.
O'Key, Russia's fifth-largest food retailer, said on Tuesday
shopping patterns had changed in the third quarter with
consumers buying less per visit and shopping increasingly at
small stores rather than "big box" outlets.
"Of course we are seeing a slowdown ... economic conditions
and sanctions obviously weigh, but we find confidence in low
unemployment and (the solid) consumer confidence index," Elena
Milinova, X5 chief financial officer, said.
Shares in X5 rose 0.7 percent to $17.6 by 1511 GMT and were
up more than 7 percent since the beginning of the year.
The company has 5,000 stores mostly in the European part of
Russia, including more than 4,000 economy-class Pyaterochka
shops, almost 400 Perekrestok supermarkets and more than 80
Karusel hypermarkets.
(1 US dollar = 42.6370 Russian rouble)
(Editing by Lidia Kelly and David Holmes)