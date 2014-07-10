UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW, July 10 Russia's second-biggest food retailer X5 Retail Group reported on Thursday an acceleration in sales growth in the second quarter, rising 16.6 percent year-on-year rise versus a 13.9 percent rise the previous quarter.
Net retail sales grew to 155 billion roubles ($4.6 billion) while like-for-like sales grew 8.1 percent, after a rise of 6.3 percent in the first quarter. ($1 = 33.7900 Russian Rubles) (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources