Feb 9 X5 Retail Group NV says:

* Vardan Dashtoyan has informed the company of his intention to step down as General Director of the Karusel hypermarket chain in order to return to his own business ventures;

* Karusel's Chief Operating Officer Emin Rustamov has been appointed as the interim General Director of Karusel;

* A new head of the Karusel hypermarkets will be named within three months. (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)