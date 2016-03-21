MOSCOW, March 21 Russia's second-largest food
retailer X5 Retail Group's fourth-quarter net income
fell 26 percent and core profit margins slipped, eroded by bonus
and remuneration payments.
Net profit in October to December was 2.1 billion roubles
($30.5 million), down from 2.8 billion the previous year, it
said in a statement. It gave no reason for the fall.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) were largely flat at around 13.5 billion
roubles on revenue up 26.7 percent, resulting in the EBITDA
margin dropping to 5.8 percent from 7.4 percent a year earlier.
Adjusted for incentive programme and exit payments, EBITDA
rose 28.2 percent to 17.5 billion roubles and the adjusted
margin edged up to 7.6 percent from 7.5 percent.
Revenue was 230.1 billion roubles for the quarter and also
rose 27.6 percent in full year 2015, its fastest since 2011, to
808.8 billion roubles.
X5, part of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa
Group, is ranked second-biggest after Magnit
which turned over 951 billion roubles in 2015 sales.
($1 = 68.8325 roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Susan Thomas)