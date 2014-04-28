UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW, April 28 X5 Retail Group, Russia's second-biggest food retailer, said on Monday its first-quarter net income rose 25 percent, year-on-year, to 2.5 billion roubles ($69.4 million).
Revenue increased 14 percent to 144.2 billion roubles, X5 said in a statement. It said it had changed its presentation currency from the U.S. dollar to the Russian rouble in order to eliminate the effect of exchange rate volatility. ($1 = 36.0280 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources