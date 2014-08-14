MOSCOW Aug 14 Russian supermarket operator X5 Retail Group NV said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit rose 71 percent, year-on-year, to around 4 billion roubles ($111 million).

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 24 percent to 11.4 billion roubles with an EBITDA margin at 7.3 percent compared with 6.9 percent a year ago, the company said in a statement.

