MOSCOW Aug 17 X5, Russia's
second-biggest food retailer, more than doubled its
second-quarter net profit on the back of higher sales growth and
improved margins, sending its shares higher.
The company, ranked second by sales to low-cost retailer
Magnit, reported a net profit of 7.95 billion roubles
($124.35 million), up 107.5 percent on the same period last
year.
That came on the back of a 46 percent rise in operating
profits after selling, general and administrative costs
decreased as a percentage of revenue by 1.1 percentage points to
16.5 percent as the firm's sales growth gathered pace.
X5's London-listed shares were up 5.1 percent at $24.18 by
0816 GMT.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose 39 percent to 20 billion roubles and
the EBITDA profit margin increased to 8 percent, up from 7.2
percent a year ago and the highest margin since the fourth
quarter of 2012.
Revenue was up 26 percent at 252 billion roubles, driven
mainly by its low-cost Pyaterochka shops which boosted sales 31
percent, X5 said in a statement.
($1 = 63.9300 roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning,
Greg Mahlich)