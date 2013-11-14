MOSCOW Nov 14 Struggling Russian food retailer X5 said on Thursday its comparable sales improved in October over the previous month as it cut prices to lure customers back to its stores.

Shares in X5 Retail Group have lost about a third of their value over the past two years after the company changed strategy to focus on expansion without acquisitions.

The shift was accompanied by a sharp slowdown in sales growth, a management shakeout and supply-chain disruption. The company this year lost its market lead to Magnit to become the number-two food retailer by revenue.

Last month it reported a 1.7 percent fall in third-quarter like-for-like sales after a 0.4 percent decline in the previous quarter and 0.5 percent growth in January-March.

"October results ... demonstrated significant improvement over September with positive like-for-like sales which continued into November," Chief Financial Officer Sergei Piven said.

He added the October result was also better than in the third quarter with promotions, price reductions and investments in personnel driving the recovery. Like-for-like sales include sales of stores open for at least one year.

X5 plans more price cuts in the fourth quarter. This will have a negative impact on margins, Piven said on a conference call, although he confirmed previous guidance for a margin on the basis of earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of at least 7 percent for 2013.

Magnit said last month it had started to cut prices in a bid to win shoppers. It aims for an EBITDA margin no worse than last year's 10.6 percent.