MOSCOW Nov 14 Struggling Russian food retailer
X5 said on Thursday its comparable sales improved in
October over the previous month as it cut prices to lure
customers back to its stores.
Shares in X5 Retail Group have lost about a third of their
value over the past two years after the company changed strategy
to focus on expansion without acquisitions.
The shift was accompanied by a sharp slowdown in sales
growth, a management shakeout and supply-chain disruption. The
company this year lost its market lead to Magnit to
become the number-two food retailer by revenue.
Last month it reported a 1.7 percent fall in third-quarter
like-for-like sales after a 0.4 percent decline in the previous
quarter and 0.5 percent growth in January-March.
"October results ... demonstrated significant improvement
over September with positive like-for-like sales which continued
into November," Chief Financial Officer Sergei Piven said.
He added the October result was also better than in the
third quarter with promotions, price reductions and investments
in personnel driving the recovery. Like-for-like sales include
sales of stores open for at least one year.
X5 plans more price cuts in the fourth quarter. This will
have a negative impact on margins, Piven said on a conference
call, although he confirmed previous guidance for a margin on
the basis of earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) of at least 7 percent for 2013.
Magnit said last month it had started to cut prices in a bid
to win shoppers. It aims for an EBITDA margin no worse than last
year's 10.6 percent.