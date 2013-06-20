* Email on sacking of rail chief dismissed as hoax
* Overshadows Russia's premier business conference
* Symptomatic of intensifying elite conflict
By Alexei Anishchuk and Douglas Busvine
ST PETERSBURG, June 20 A hoax email which for 30
minutes had Russians believing one of President Vladimir Putin's
oldest allies had lost his job has deepened suspicions that a
battle between business and political groups over money and
power is intensifying.
The email sent to media late on Wednesday purported to be a
government statement announcing Vladimir Yakunin's removal as
head of state-owned Russian Railways, at his own request.
It was later denounced as a fake by the government and
Yakunin, an old friend of Putin, but not before the man falsely
named as his successor had time to accept congratulations as he
headed - by train - to a conference.
The government blamed the saga on an unidentified hacker.
But Yakunin, 65, said such things did not happen by chance and
that he and his organisation were under attack in an information
war over the vast sums Russia is investing in infrastructure.
"It's a provocation," Yakunin told Reuters at a business
forum in Russia's second city of St Peterburg that was dominated
by gossip about his false dismissal. "It's made everyone realise
how vulnerable our society is to such cyber crimes."
Yakunin, who has run the railways since 2005, vowed to find
out who was behind the false statement, and the Kremlin said an
investigation had been launched by the FSB security force.
Russian Railways is a prize asset, carrying freight and
about 1.3 billion passengers a year across the world's largest
country. It accounts for about 2.5 percent of Russian gross
domestic product and employs more than 950,000 people.
MIND THE GENERATION GAP
Yakunin has faced increasing public scrutiny over his
business relationships and wealth in what analysts interpret as
a generational conflict between allies of Putin, a former KGB
spy, and backers of his younger prime minister, Dmitry Medvedev.
Industry insiders also speculate that Yakunin, who has
reached retirement age, is under attack from rivals who want to
loosen his grip on the 1.5 trillion roubles ($46 billion) that
the state has earmarked for rail investment.
One financial source linked the furore to disagreements
surrounding the signing in St Petersburg on Thursday of a $2.7
billion deal between the Russian Railways and its counterparts
from ex-Soviet Belarus and Kazakhstan.
As part of the deal to create a joint freight venture,
Russian Railways will contribute assets. These include an
interest in a firm called Transcontainer, in which
infrastructure group Summa is a minority shareholder.
Summa is controlled by Ziyavudin Magomedov, who prospered
during Medvedev's four-year presidency, but has since been at
odds both with the railways and Rosneft, the state oil
major headed by another Putin ally, Igor Sechin.
MEDVEDEV ISOLATED?
Since Russia's ruling "tandem" swapped roles in May 2012,
Putin has shown increasing frustration with the weak performance
of Medvedev's government and three ministers have been ousted,
including chief of staff Vladislav Surkov.
Tensions within the elite intensified with the recent flight
of economist Sergei Guriev, a speechwriter for Medvedev, who had
come under pressure over an investigation related to jailed
former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky.
This has dampened the mood at the St Petersburg forum,
Russia's answer to Davos, especially as Putin has shied away
form reforms to reduce Russia's dependence on oil exports and
the country is in danger of sliding into recession.
The attack on Yakunin could signal the liberals are fighting
back. He is in the conservative camp and has been under pressure
over criticism over allegations that he owns a luxurious country
house outside Moscow despite being a public official.
Others suggested the stunt had been staged to undermine
Medvedev as he battles for survival. His power base has been
largely eroded since Putin's return to the Kremlin, even though
he is a long-time ally of the president.
"Nothing like this has ever happened before," Alexander
Rahr, a biographer of Putin, said of the report that Medvedev
had fired Yakunin.
"It could be an intrigue against Medvedev. Everyone has him
in their sights and their guns are loaded. They want to get rid
of him."