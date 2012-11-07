MOSCOW Nov 7 Russia's No.2 gas producer Novatek
and France's Total said on Wednesday they recommended their gas
venture in the Arctic Yamal peninsula call for long lead time
equipment supply tenders as the partners seek to finalise its
business plan.
The venture, Yamal LNG, which aims to start producing
liquefied natural gas in 2016, has delayed constructing a final
business plan to next year, after initially expecting to make
the final investment decision (FID) before the end of this year.
The FID is crucial to kickstarting the project, which would
be Russia's second LNG-producing plant after the Gazprom
-led project in the Pacific island of Sakhalin.
Total has 20 percent in Yamal LNG and Novatek
the rest, while the partners may invite a third party
to the project.
The companies also said the bidding process to award the
engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the
LNG plant - another important step to secure the project's
future - "is progressing according to the schedule".
"The bidders' proposals will be received in December 2012,
which will allow to start development of the detailed design of
the LNG plant in early 2013," they said.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Keiron Henderson)