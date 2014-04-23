MOSCOW, April 23 The Yamal LNG project in
Russia's Arctic has chosen Russian Sovkomflot, Japan's Mitsui
OSK and Canada's Teekay LNG to build gas
carriers worth $5 billion, a daily newspaper reported on
Wednesday.
Vedomosti, citing a source close to Yamal LNG shareholders,
said that the companies would build 16 LNG carriers and ship the
supercooled gas.
A spokesman for Russia's Novatek, which holds 60
percent in the $27 billion project, declined to comment.
France's Total and Chinese company CNPC have 20
percent each.
The project is slated to start producing gas in 2016 with a
view to supplying 16.5 million tonnes of the tanker-shipped fuel
in 2018.
Novatek plans to ship its gas to Asia mostly via the
Northern Sea Route as it brings estimated transportation costs
down by two-thirds compared to the route via Europe.
