MOSCOW Oct 15 Russian internet group Yandex
said on Tuesday it had acquired KinoPoisk, the largest
Russian-language website dedicated to movies, in a move to
further enhance its search.
Search services are the essence of Yandex, which in Russia
leads the world's top search engine Google with a
market share of more than 60 percent and derives the bulk of its
revenues from text-based advertising.
Yandex said in a statement that it would integrate the team
behind KinoPoisk, while the service will remain available at its
current domain, kinopoisk.ru.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
KinoPoisk, previously owned by founders Vitaliy Tatsiy and
Dmitry Sukhanov as well as France's Allocine, has a monthly
audience of 18.6 million users, Yandex said citing comScore
Media Metrix. It contains more than 100 million movie ratings
with 3 million new ones being generated every month.
Yandex's interest was earlier reported by Itar-Tass news
agency, which said this month the deal was worth "tens of
millions of dollars". Yandex declined to comment.