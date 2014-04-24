* Net profit at 2.7 bln roubles vs 2.2 bln a year ago
* Foreign exchange gain 647 million roubles
* Like-for-like sales ahead of guidance
(Adds more results, background)
MOSCOW, April 24 Russia's biggest search engine
Yandex reported a 19 percent increase in first-quarter
earnings after a foreign exchange gain helped to offset higher
development costs.
Yandex, which is ahead of the world's biggest search engine
Google in Russia with a market share of more than 60
percent, posted net profit of 2.7 billion roubles ($75.6
million), against 2.2 billion roubles a year ago.
The company said its higher expenses related to investments
in growth, including new personnel and product development,
though it benefited from a 647 million rouble foreign exchange
gain.
Sales rose 36 percent to 10.9 billion roubles thanks to
increased text-based advertising revenue, which accounted for 92
percent of total sales.
On a like-for-like basis, excluding the impact of
Yandex.Money, in which Yandex sold a 75-percent stake to
Sberbank in 2013, sales grew 39 percent.
That was ahead of the company's 25-30 percent full-year
guidance, which Yandex reiterated on Thursday.
Rival group Mail.Ru also repeated its outlook
while noting more challenging economic and political conditions.
Yandex had 51 billion roubles of cash at the end of March.
Since March last year, it has repurchased 12.5 million of its
shares from the market.
($1 = 35.7037 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by David Goodman)