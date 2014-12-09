MOSCOW Dec 9 Russian search engine Yandex
said on Tuesday it planned to capitalise on its
expertise in data analysis to develop its business beyond Russia
which could help to drive its expansion as advertising revenue
growth slows.
Yandex, the market-leading Internet search engine in Russia
with a market share of 60 percent, gets the bulk of its revenues
from text-based advertising which have been hit by the country's
economic downturn.
It also offers free email, maps, music streaming and other
services aimed mostly at Russian-speaking consumers. Since it
listed its shares in New York in 2011, Yandex has been trying to
expand beyond former Soviet countries.
The company said it had applied technology widely used in
its search engine to develop other products. These include tools
to help retail banks predict what products customers want and to
help software developers target advertising campaigns.
The Yandex Data Factory project, which has offices in Moscow
and Amsterdam, is designed to help companies in Russia and
elsewhere to increase sales, cut costs, forecast demand, develop
new or improve existing methods of audience-targeting, it said.
"The mathematics of big data is an asset we have so far
applied to one model in one market," Arkady Volozh, the chief
executive officer of Yandex, told Reuters.
"Our growth rate is falling as scale increases ... What
next? We see we've got an asset we could apply elsewhere and we
are trying various business models," he said.
The company gave no estimate for future revenues, saying
only it had already received requests from various industries.
Yandex said in October it saw sales rising 27-30 percent
this year, a slowdown from 37 percent in 2013 and 44 percent in
2012, as the Russian economy headed for recession following
Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and a slump in oil
prices.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Anastasia Teterevleva,
editing by Elizabeth Piper and Jane Merriman)