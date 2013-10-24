MOSCOW Oct 24 Yandex, Russia's most popular search engine, said on Thursday it expects full-year 2013 revenue growth at the high end of the previously issued guidance of 34-38 percent following strong third-quarter results.

The company, which in Russia leads the world's top search engine Google with a market share of 62 percent, reported a 40 percent year-on-year increase in third-quarter revenues to 10.2 billion roubles ($321.21 million).

Net profit rose 117 percent, year-on-year, to 5 billion roubles, boosted by a gain from the deconsolidation of Yandex.Money following the sale of a 75 percent stake to Sberbank in July, Yandex said in a statement.