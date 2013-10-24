* Posts 40 pct rise in Q3 revenue vs 34-38 pct year guidance

* More advertisers, agreement with Mail.Ru fuel growth

* Net profit boosted by one-off gain

MOSCOW, Oct 24 Yandex, Russia's biggest search engine, reported a 40 percent rise in third-quarter sales on Thursday, supported by a deal with rival Mail.Ru for search-based online advertising.

Yandex also said it expected full-year 2013 revenue growth at the high end of its previous guidance of 34-38 percent following strong third-quarter results.

The company, which leads the world's biggest search engine Google in Russia with a market share of about 62 percent, has benefited from a booming online advertising market as the country has become Europe's largest internet market by audience.

An increase in the number of advertisers also helped push its third-quarter revenue up 40 percent compared with a year ago to 10.2 billion roubles ($321.2 million).

Net profit rose 117 percent, year-on-year, to 5 billion roubles, boosted by a gain from the deconsolidation of the online payment service Yandex.Money following the sale of a 75 percent stake to Sberbank in July.

Adjusted for that gain, net profit was up 41 percent at 3.2 billion roubles, Yandex said in a statement, compared with the average analyst estimate of 2.9 billion roubles, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 28 percent to 4.4 billion roubles, in line with forecasts.

Yandex raised $1.4 billion in an oversubscribed initial public offering in New York in May 2011 that was priced at $25 per share. The shares closed at $41 on Wednesday.