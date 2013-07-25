MOSCOW, July 25 Yandex, Russia's most
popular search engine, said on Thursday it raised its full-year
2013 revenue growth guidance to 34-38 percent from 30-35 percent
expected earlier.
It raised the forecast after second-quarter revenue grew 35
percent to 9.2 billion roubles ($284 million), the company said
in a statement announcing financial results.
Yandex, which in Russia is ahead of the world's top search
engine Google by market share, also said that net
profit rose by 47 percent to 2.9 billion roubles, while adjusted
earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation increased by 40 percent to 4.3 billion roubles.