MOSCOW, April 24 Russia's biggest search engine
Yandex reported on Thursday a 19 percent increase in
first-quarter net income to 2.7 billion roubles ($75.62 million)
as its sales grew ahead of guidance.
Revenue increased 36 percent to 10.9 billion roubles, the
company said in a statement. Excluding the impact of the
divested Yandex.Money on 2013 results, sales grew 39 percent,
ahead of the 25-30 percent full-year guidance that Yandex
reiterated on Thursday.
($1 = 35.7037 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)