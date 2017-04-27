(Corrects to read quarter on quarter, last paragraph)
MOSCOW, April 27 Russia's largest internet group
Yandex on Thursday raised its sales outlook for the
year after settling a dispute with Google over product
distribution on the U.S. company's Android operating system.
Google announced a deal with Yandex and Russia's competition
watchdog on April 17, pledging to stop requiring manufacturers
of Android-based devices to pre-install its search engine and
other applications.
Yandex expects the settlement to "open the door to market
share gains on mobile (devices) in 2017 and beyond," Chief
Executive Arkady Volozh said in a statement.
Yandex is the largest internet search engine in Russia, but
has struggled to increase its share of this market on mobile
devices, most of which use Android.
The company now expects 2017 revenue growth of between 17
and 20 percent, having predicted in February an increase of 16
-19 percent.
Its first-quarter revenue jumped 25 percent year on year to
20.7 billion roubles ($364.2 million), it said, adding that its
online taxi booking service was a major growth driver with sales
up 75 percent.
Net income was down 23 percent to 0.8 billion roubles due to
a 2.2 billion rouble foreign exchange loss, while adjusted net
income rose 18 percent to 3.7 billion roubles.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 19 percent to 6.9 billion
roubles.
The company also said its cash pile stood at 61.4 billion
roubles as of March 31.
Yandex said in February it did not rule out that its board
of directors could discuss a possibility of a maiden dividend
payout at one of its meetings this year.
The company's share of the Russian search market, including
mobile, was flat quarter on quarter at 55.4 percent.
($1 = 56.8385 roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jane Merriman)