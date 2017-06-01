(Updates with Yandex comments, adds background)
MOSCOW, June 1 Russia's top search site Yandex
has decided to close its offices in the Ukrainian
cities of Kiev and Odessa, the company said on Thursday.
The decision was announced after Ukraine's State Security
Service raided Yandex's Kiev and Odessa offices on Monday,
accusing the company of illegally collecting Ukrainian users'
data and sending it to Russian security agencies.
Yandex said it had been added to a sanction list by the
Ukrainian authorities and its bank accounts had been blocked,
making it impossible to pay salaries to its local staff.
"That's why we decided to close the offices in Kiev and
Odessa, we will offer our team the opportunity to continue
working in other Yandex' offices in other countries," the
company said in a statement.
Ukraine imposed sanctions on Yandex and several other
Russian Internet firms last month and blocked access to their
websites, saying it wanted to guard against cyber threats.
More than 450 Russian firms have been blacklisted by Kiev
since Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the ensuing
pro-Russian separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and; Jack Stubbs; Editing by
Jack Stubbs)