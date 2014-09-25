MOSCOW, Sept 25 A Moscow court ordered Sistema's Chairman Vladimir Yevtushenkov to remain under house arrest until Nov. 16 on Thursday, rejecting his appeal.

Yevtushenkov was put under house arrest last week on suspicion of money laundering in Sistema's acquisition of oil producer Bashneft.

Sistema's shares fell 5 percent on the news. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)