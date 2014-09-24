Israel's Ratio secures $400 mln to fund Leviathan natgas project
* Ratio Oil said on Tuesday it has secured up to $400 million to finance its share in the development of the large Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel.
MOSCOW, Sept 24 A Moscow court adjourned on Wednesday without ruling on an appeal by businessman Vladimir Yevtushenkov against his house arrest as part of an investigation into money-laundering charges.
The court will meet again on Thursday to consider the appeal by the chairman of Russia's Sistema conglomerate in a case that has shocked Russian business leaders and hit the company's share price.
Judge Yuri Pasyunin said Yevtushenkov's lawyers had offered to pay 300 million roubles ($8 million) in bail to release Yevtushenkov from house arrest. He said proceedings had been adjourned to enable additional documents to be considered.
Yevtushenkov was placed under house arrest last week on suspicion of involvement in money laundering over Sistema's acquisition of oil producer Bashneft.
Sistema said last Friday that he had already been freed for house arrest. Investigators later denied this but the business newspaper Kommersant said Yevtushenkov had been allowed to visit his office this week.
Sistema, which controls Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS , has described the charges against Yevtushenkov as baseless.
(1 US dollar = 38.3650 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Mammoth enters into agreements for multiple acquisitions integrated model to expand through the acquisition of Taylor Frac and two oil field service businesses in all-stock transactions
March 21 Marathon Oil Corp said on Tuesday it bought additional acreage in the Permian basin for about $700 million, the company's second purchase in less than two weeks as it focuses on higher-margin, lower-cost U.S. assets. The about 21,000 acres, situated in the Northern Delaware basin of New Mexico, was acquired from Black Mountain Oil & Gas and other private players, the company said.