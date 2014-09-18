MOSCOW, Sept 18 Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday the arrest of businessman Vladimir Yevtushenkov had impacted Russia's business climate and would increase capital flight.

"This is certainly reflected in the investment climate. It is clear that the suspicion that there is some economic motive behind this complicates investors' decision-making," he told reporters.

He also said that Moscow had not yet prepared retaliatory measures to Western sanctions. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Thomas Grove)