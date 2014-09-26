Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
MOSCOW, Sept 26 A Russian court has seized shares in oil company Bashneft that are owned by Sistema, a conglomerate controlled by wealthy businessman Vladimir Yevtushenkov, on the request of the prosecutor general's office over alleged violations in the oil firm's sale.
"The Moscow arbitration court has granted the request by the Russian prosecutor general's office, interim measures have been taken and Bashneft shares owned by Sistema and Sistema-Invest have been seized," the prosecutor general's office said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Timothy Heritage)
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON, March 10 From Pakistan to Turkey, the world's largest independent oil trader Vitol is betting on a spike in gasoline and diesel demand in young and growing nations by snapping up filling stations that disappointed oil companies are prepared to sell.
March 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.