MOSCOW Feb 6 Russia's Finance Ministry said on Friday Moscow had appealed against a ruling by an arbitration court in The Hague that it must pay $50 billion for expropriating the assets the Yukos oil company that was owned by Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

The ministry said in a statement on its website that it had lodged the appeal on Jan 28. The Dutch court ruled against Russia in July of last year. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)