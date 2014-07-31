MOSCOW, July 31 Russia's Justice Ministry said on Thursday a European court's approach to the Yukos case was unfair and biased, adding it could appeal its decision within three months.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) earlier on Thursday awarded shareholders in Yukos 1.9 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in compensation after the former oil company argued Russia had unlawfully seized it after demanding bogus taxes and via a sham auction. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)