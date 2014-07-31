BRIEF-Consolidated Tomoka reports new $10 mln share buyback program
* Consolidated Tomoka announces new $10 million share buyback program
MOSCOW, July 31 Russia's Justice Ministry said on Thursday a European court's approach to the Yukos case was unfair and biased, adding it could appeal its decision within three months.
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) earlier on Thursday awarded shareholders in Yukos 1.9 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in compensation after the former oil company argued Russia had unlawfully seized it after demanding bogus taxes and via a sham auction. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Consolidated Tomoka announces new $10 million share buyback program
* Whole Foods Market announces new sourcing policy for sustainable, traceable canned tuna
* Diagnos, in a strategic move, is divesting its mining division to focus on detection of critical health issues through the use of its artificial intelligence platform