STRASBOURG, France, Sept 20 Europe's top human rights court condemned the Russian government on Tuesday over the demise of oil company Yukos, although it did not rule on the issue of compensation sought in a case brought by former management.

The court faulted Moscow for unfairness in its handling of the 2006 bankruptcy and its jailing of former Yukos executives including former boss Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

The plaintiffs, including former U.S. directors at the company, are seeking some $100 billion in damages over the demise of Yukos, which they have said would be distributed to former shareholders and other stakeholders. (Reporting By Gilbert Reilhac)