* Strasbourg court: Russia didn't misuse law to ruin Yukos
* But Yuko managers denied right to fair trial, court finds
* No ruling on ex-managers' request for $100 bln damages
* Yukos former management says court has vindicated its
position
(Adds comment from Yukos former management)
By Gilbert Reilhac
STRASBOURG, France, Sept 20 Europe's top human
rights court ruled on Tuesday that Russia had not misused legal
proceedings to destroy Yukos, once the country's biggest oil
company, in a decision that should satisfy the Kremlin.
But the former managers of the defunct firm said they had
been vindicated by other parts of the ruling by the European
Court of Human Rights, which said Russia had violated their
right to a fair trial, although it did not rule on their demands
for $100 billion in damages.
Yukos, which once pumped more oil than OPEC member Qatar,
was crippled with huge back tax claims after its main
shareholder, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, fell foul of the Kremlin
under Russia's president at the time, Vladimir Putin.
Unable to pay, Yukos filed for bankruptcy and its assets,
some of the best oil fields in Russia, were sold off at
state-run auctions, ending up in the hands of Russian
state-controlled oil companies such as Rosen .
A spokesman for Putin, who now serves as prime minister,
declined to comment but a Justice Ministry official said the
ruling was a blow for the former managers of Yukos.
"Few who understand these things would say this is negative
for the Russian Federation," said Andrei Fyodorov, a Justice
Ministry official who deals with legal issues relating to the
court. "I am convinced that our opponents did not expect this.
"I am sure they expected a crushing decision that would
grind Russia into dust and that they would be awarded $100
billion and that they can run off to drink coffee. No --
everything was very different. It is a very big blow for them."
A lawyer representing the former Yukos managers said the
court had set a high threshold for proving allegations of
political motivation and the judges had decided the threshold
had not been reached in this case.
"...We have noted that conclusion, though of course we would
have preferred a different conclusion to have been drawn," Piers
Gardner, the lead barrister for the former Yukos management,
told a conference call with reporters.
KREMLIN RELIEF
The seven judges at the court, based in the French city of
Strasbourg, said in a statement they had unanimously decided
that Russia "did not misuse legal proceedings to destroy Yukos".
But they said the right to a fair trial had been
breached because Yukos had not been given enough time to prepare
its case and that property rights had been violated during the
calculation and imposition of the tax penalties.
"The court has vindicated Yukos' position,"
Yukos' former Chief Financial Officer Bruce Misamore, said in a
statement.
The court "confirmed that the Russian tax proceedings
were unfair finding that the limited period given to Yukos to
have access to the case material was ridiculously short,"
he said.
The judges ruled unanimously that they were not
ready to make a decision about $100 billion in damages which
Yukos' former management, including U.S. directors, were seeking
for shareholders.
"I think the Kremlin will be relatively relaxed about this
decision," said Chris Weaker, chief strategist at Troika Dialog
investment bank in Moscow. "What we see at this point is the
best possible outcome for the Kremlin in this situation."
Weaker said the worst-case scenario would have been large
damages against Russia and scores of negative headlines that
would have undermined attempts to improve the perception of
Russia's investment climate.
Khodorkovsky, once Russia's richest man, was arrested in
2003 and is due to be released in 2016 after Russian courts
found him guilty of tax evasion, fraud, money laundering and
theft, charges he denies and says were invented by the
authorities.
A chemical engineer who served in the Communist Youth
League, he started to trade goods as the Soviet Union crumbled
but soon began buying up state assets, gaining control of some
of Russia's best oil fields -- the basis of Yukos.
Under Khodorkovsky's management, Yukos became Russia's
biggest private company with a market value of over $40 billion.
Shareholders included major U.S. and European funds, some of
which lost billions when it was bankrupted.
Either side could refer the decision to the court's grand
chamber where a panel of five judges would consider whether it
deserves further examination, the court said.
(Writing by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Mark Heinrich)