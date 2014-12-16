MOSCOW Dec 16 Europe's top human rights court
said on Tuesday it had rejected an appeal from Russia over a
ruling that it must pay 1.9 billion euros in damages to
shareholders of defunct oil giant Yukos.
Yukos, once worth $40 billion, was broken up and
nationalised a decade ago, with most of its assets eventually
handed to Rosneft, an energy giant run by an ally of
President Vladimir Putin.
The Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights (ECHR)
awarded the shareholders compensation in July, saying Russia had
failed to "strike a fair balance" in its treatment of Yukos,
once run by former oligarch and Kremlin critic Mikhail
Khodorkovsky, and had forced the company to pay excessive fees.
Moscow appealed against that ruling, which was seen in
Russia as a rare victory for Putin's critics.
Welcoming Tuesday's announcement, former Yukos chief
financial officer Bruce Misamore said: "The shareholders in
question have waited over a decade for their compensation."
The ECHR said Russia had six months to work out, together
with the Council of Europe, the continent's main human rights
and democracy forum, a plan "for distribution of the award of
just satisfaction".
Misamore and other former managers of Yukos said in their
joint statement more than 55,000 ex-shareholders were eligible
to receive compensation.
The latest court decision adds to mounting pressure on
Moscow as it struggles with a crashing currency, tumbling oil
prices, Western economic sanctions over Ukraine and the prospect
of an economic recession next year.
Khodorkovsky was arrested in 2003 and convicted of grave
financial crimes in two trials dismissed by Kremlin critics as a
political vendetta. He was unexpectedly pardoned by Putin last
December and freed after more than a decade in prison.
(Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Gareth Jones)