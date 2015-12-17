PARIS Dec 17 A French court of appeal on
Thursday turned down Russia's request to suspend the seizure of
Russian assets in France carried out by former shareholders of
the defunct oil group Yukos, a lawyer representing the
shareholders said.
An international arbitration court ruled last year that
Russia must pay $50 billion for expropriating the assets of
Yukos, once Russia's biggest oil producer run by Mikhail
Khodorkovsky, a businessman who used to be Russia's richest man
but fell out with the Kremlin.
Yukos shareholders began in June of this year to seize bank
accounts and properties in Paris and other parts of France
belonging to the Russian Federation.
