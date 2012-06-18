(Adds details, background)

MOSCOW, June 18 Russian borrowers took advantage of a window of opportunity after the Greek election to return to the Eurobond market on Monday, Thomson Reuters market analysis service IFR and a banking source said.

Hoping to gain from the more positive risk sentiment after Greek voters awarded a majority to parties supporting the country's economic bailout, Russian Agricultural Bank opened its books for a Eurobond issue worth $500 million maturing in December 2017, IFR reported.

The lender, also known as Rosselkhozbank, postponed a possible dual-tranche Eurobond issue after a series of meetings with investors last month because market conditions had been weakened by uncertainty over euro zone debt woes.

IFR added that the deal is being organised by Citi, J.P. Morgan and VTB Capital.

Rosselkhozbank did not respond to e-mailed inquiries by Reuters.

A banking source told Reuters on Monday that Russia's state development bank, VEB, is also looking at the Eurobond market and may decide on a deal as early as next week.

The source added that Russia's Gazprom, the world's top gas producer, plans to tap the market in July. The combined volume of both deals is expected to be about $3 billion, the source said.

A Gazprom spokesman declined to comment.

Russian borrowers raised more than $18 billion via Eurobond issues this year before the euro zone debt crisis fuelled a global sell-off.

In a note regarding Rosselkhozbank's potential new deal, Raiffeisen Bank International recommended a switch from the longer bonds into the new issue but urged longer-term caution.

"Our current recommendation on RSHB (Russian Agricultural Bank) is neutral and we would be hesitant to turn more bullish on the bonds, i.e. to add more risk, given the currently uncertain capital market environment," Vienna-based Gleb Shpilevoy said in the note.