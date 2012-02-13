MOSCOW Feb 13 Russian Agricultural Bank
is guiding investors towards a yield of 8.625-8.75 percent for a
five-year benchmark rouble Eurobond issue, IFR, a Thomson
Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Monday.
The lender, also known as Rosselkhozbank, has picked up
Citigroup as a sole lead manager, IFR added.
Earlier this month, Russia's top lender Sberbank
and state development bank VEB reopened Eurobond market for
local borrowers, raising $2.5 billion.
Sberbank is also looking into a possibility to issue
Eurobond denominated in Swiss francs, a source told Reuters
earlier on Monday.
