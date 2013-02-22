(Repeats to widen distribution)

By Sudip Roy and Davide Scigliuzzo

LONDON, Feb 22 (IFR) - Russia's justice ministry will shortly register new Basel III guidelines governing the country's banks, making the issuance of new-style Tier 2 debt less expensive than previously thought, said bankers familiar with the situation.

Market observers expect the final guidelines "anytime now," with one banker saying they should be ready for viewing by the end of February at the latest.

The announcement would be the latest leg in Russia's journey towards adopting Basel III regulations, following two drafts published by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) last year.

The first draft was published on September 12, with the second on December 22, each followed by a consultation period with market participants. The CBR then submitted the rules to the ministry for registration, said a banker, who added the registration period is about 30 days.

Based on what's already been published, Russian regulators have outlined an aggressive timeline for implementing the rules.

The draft regulation requires banks to start using Basel III criteria to calculate capital ratios from April 1. After a six-month trial period, the full regulation is expected to come into force in October.

SUB DEBT IN LIMELIGHT

If the final regulation confirms the draft, any subordinated debt issued before March 1 according to the old rules will be subject to grandfathering.

But any bonds sold after April 1 will need to comply with the new rules in order to receive capital treatment.

Russia's banks, which according to the CBR are under-capitalised to the tune of at least USD100bn, have engaged in a flurry of subordinated debt issuance activity, especially since the second half of last year.

Since VTB's Tier 1, Basel III-compliant perpetual bond was first issued in July, Russian banks have sold USD10.05bn of subordinated debt including that sale, according to IFR data.

Many banks have rushed to market ahead of the new rules, which will require non-viability loss absorption language to be included for all subordinated debt instruments.

However, the cost of issuing new-style Tier 2 debt may not be as prohibitively expensive as some market participants once feared. The revised draft guidelines reduced the trigger point for the conversion of newly-issued subordinated debt into equity.

Instead of the 6.4% initially envisaged, it is now just 2% of Core Tier 1 capital - a point at which a bank is in all likelihood facing liquidation.

"At 6.4% you have room for manoeuvre and you have time to come up with contingency measures. But 2% is very close to the point of no return," said Eugene Tarzimanov, vice president of the financial institutions group at Moody's.

At least the revision will allow banks more time to adjust to the new rules. Moreover, with additional details on capital buffers unlikely to be released until 2015, it will be another two years before the full picture is clear.

"In that context, it's not such a low level," said one banker.

Tarzimanov thinks the ratio will be revised up in the future.

For sub investors, of course, a lower trigger point means a lower risk of conversion into equity.

"The new instruments are not going to be as risky as thought before, and the premium charged by investors should be lower," said Dmitry Poliakov, senior credit analyst, fixed income research, at Sberbank CIB.

The trigger point for Tier 1 debt before investors begin to absorb losses is 6.4%, higher than the Basel Committee's recommendation of 5.125%.

The proportional difference is in line with the 10% minimum amount of total regulatory capital that Russian banks need to hold compared with the 8% required under the Basel requirements.

The new regulation is also expected to bring changes to the amortization schedule of the capital treatment of old-style Tier 2 debt, which is currently set at 20% a year for the last five years to maturity.

In order to gradually phase out the current format, old-style subordinated debt will likely see an additional 10% reduction in the amount eligible for capital treatment each year.

MORE CHALLENGES AHEAD

The capital challenge facing Russian banks is huge, with many running with regulatory capital ratios that are barely above the required minimum level.

"At the end of last year, banks' regulatory capital ratios reached their lowest levels in 10 years," said Tarzimanov. "The banks are approaching this change with very low capital buffers."

According to Moody's, the Russian banking system's regulatory Tier 1 ratio stood at 8.5% at the end of 2012, compared with 13.2% at the end of 2009 and 11.4% in 2005.

Looking beyond the ratios, some also highlight the need for Russian regulators to address issues surrounding the quality of the capital reported. Sberbank's Poliakov says stronger corporate governance and more transparent reporting of related-party lending, for example, are of paramount importance.

"Some banks do not report any related-party exposure, or only part of it. This undermines the quality of their capital," said Poliakov. "You can report all sorts of beautiful ratios under Basel III, but still fail due to unaccounted risks." (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Alex Chambers and Marc Carnegie)