LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - VTB-24, the retail banking arm of the VTB Group, will become the latest issuer to sell a rouble mortgage-backed bond next Wednesday but market participants expect it to remain a rarity as investor demand for the product is still limited.

The Baa1/NR/BBB rated bank is planning to sell a two-tranche domestic offering totalling RUB5bn (US$164m) through its Series 2-IP programme. The 9% class A is RUB3.333bn in size while the 3% Class B will be RUB1.666bn. The two self-led tranches both mature on November 26 2043.

The exercise is being executed as part of a RUB150bn government programme to support mortgage lending between 2010 and 2013, which requires the state-owned Vnesheconombank (VEB) to buy mortgage bonds from the federal Agency for House Mortgage Lending, and commercial banks.

To be eligible for purchase the mortgages must be denominated in roubles and the interest rate charged cannot exceed 11%. Furthermore, the securities ratings threshold is set at BBB- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch, and at Baa3 by Moody's.

Lastly, the VEB board stipulated two years ago that only residential mortgages signed after July 1 2009, to build or purchase homes in the territory of the Russian Federation, can be included.

The structure is reminiscent to the Australian government's programme in late 2008 when the state bought Triple A RMBS to support the mortgage market in the country.

"It is extremely rare in Russia that such products are sold to the broad market," said one structured products official at a European bank in Moscow.

"Investors do not see the point in buying these mortgage bonds given their illiquidity and unpredictable risk."

THAWING MARKET

Therefore a flood of Russia-originated structured products is unlikely. But the state programme might speed the glacially slow securitisation market in the country. Besides VEB, other state banks and agencies are being suggested as buyers of these products.

The VTB-24 sale will follow in the footsteps of a UniCredit transaction which priced this week. The Russian unit of the Italian banking group sold RUB5bn of 8.2% five-year Series 1IP mortgage bonds to 19 accounts.

The self-led debut priced at the wider end of the 8%-8.2% guidance, according to the bank. This corresponds to an 8.37% yield-to-maturity.

"From what we have seen it was not what we call a market transaction," said a senior banker at a Russian financial institution in Moscow.

"In the current market, investors are looking for defensive paper. Long-dated MBS is not exactly it. Probably they had to push it quite heavily to a limited group of buyers."

Other Russian banks to have sold similar transactions include Gazprombank and VTB, although these issues were placed with a limited group of buyers, resulting in poor secondary market liquidity.

Agency for House Mortgage Lending, the Russian federal equivalent of Fannie Mae, has previously sold widely distributed deals. (Reporting by Bakyt Azimkanov; editing by Helene Durand and Alex Chambers)