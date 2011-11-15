NIZHNY BESTYAKH, Russia Nov 15 Russian Railways, the country's largest civil employer, is mulling a Eurobond issue in 2012, with the volume and currency to be decided after the company reports results for this year, Chief Executive Vladimir Yakunin said on Tuesday.

Management of the state monopoly, which is also known as RZhD, will make final decision on the Eurobond issue within two to three months.

"We will decide depending on our results this year," Yakunin said. "Let's see how it goes in the next two or three months ... We are not in a rush."

Asked if Russian Railways was considering entering Asian debt markets, specifically in Hong Kong, Yakunin said his deputy has already travelled to Hong Kong to assess market interest.

"The interest in our securities is high there, the reaction is positive. So i would not rule that out, moreover, I think we should penetrate Asian markets," he said. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk,; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Douglas Busvine)