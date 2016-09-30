Sept 30 (IFR) - Russian Railways has launched a Rbs15bn
seven-year Eurorouble bond at 9.2%, according to a lead.
The size is at the lower end of the Rbs15bn-Rbs20bn range
but the pricing is at the tight end of final guidance.
The company began marketing the notes at 9.5% area and set
final guidance at 9.25% (+/-5p), to price in range.
Books were in excess of Rbs50bn at the last update,
including joint lead manager interest.
The Reg S deal is being led by JP Morgan, Sberbank and VTB
Capital. Pricing to follow shortly.
On Thursday, state-owned Russian Railways priced a US$500m
October 2020 Eurobond.
The company is rated BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by
Fitch, though S&P's rating on the Eurorouble notes is expected
to be BBB-.
(Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)