MOSCOW, March 29 Russian state-owned transport monopoly Russian Railways, or RZhD, is set to place a benchmark 10-year dollar-denominated Eurobond, seeking an annualised yield of 5.875 percent, a source close to the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

This deal, with volume still undisclosed, follows a 25 billion rouble ($851 million) Eurobond the company issued last week with an 8.30 percent yield.

On Wednesday, Russia placed $7 billion of sovereign Eurobonds that were heavily subscribed, with demand near $25 billion.

The placement took place to raise money for the country's budget shortcomings, but also to pave the way for corporate Eurobond issuance.

The government sold $2 billion in five-year paper at 3.25 percent, $2 billion in 10-year bonds at 4.5 percent and $3 billion in a 30-year tranche at 5.625 percent.

Russian Railways' plan for this year envisages 100 billion roubles in borrowing, of which 70 billion is to be raised on the domestic market. ($1 = 29.3845 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly)